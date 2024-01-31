January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for child pornography

By Staff Reporter
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a case of illegal acquisition, possession, access and distribution of child pornography currently under investigation.

According to a police report, the basis for the investigation was information received by Europol, which pointed at a user of an online platform who had allegedly uploaded five video files containing child sexual abuse.

The cybercrime unit secured a testimony against the 52-year-old, and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

During a search carried out at his home, two mobile phones, a game console, a computer, two electronic tablets and an electronic data storage card were found and seized.

The cybercrime unit is investigating the case.

