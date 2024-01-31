January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensions now paid within 30 days of retirement

By Staff Reporter00
senior 4549666 1280

The labour ministry on Wednesday announced it had completed its implementation of measures to ensure all retirees receive their first pension payment within 30 days of retirement.

Moves to accelerate pension payments had first been made by the government in September, with more than 6,000 new pensioners now receiving their first payments within a month of their retirement in the meantime.

The move to reduce the time required for people to receive their first pension payment to a maximum of 30 days had been mentioned in President Nikos Christodoulides’ “State of the Republic” speech on Monday, alongside around 80 other policies.

Speaking about the project’s implementation on Wednesday, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou said it was “indicative of the minimum appreciation that the state must show towards workers who have been consistently paying into the system”.

“They expect that in their transition from work to retirement, the state will do the obvious, meeting its own obligations on time,” he said.

He added that the government’s “human-centred” approach “brings tangible results which are gradually improving the daily lives of thousands of people, addressing problems and correcting errors”.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus in ‘top ten’ countries for xenophobia

Jonathan Shkurko

EAC union gears up for possible strike action

Iole Damaskinos

UN resolution ‘disrespects’ Turkish Cypriots

Andria Kades

Government welcomes UN’s resolution on Cyprus

Andria Kades

Arikli to face party leadership challenge

Tom Cleaver

Two bodies in 24 hours found washed up in Ayios Epiktitos

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign