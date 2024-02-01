February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Low attendance and staff shortages at hotels and restaurants

By Staff Reporter00
restaurants staff

By Rony Junior El Daccache

The head of the association of hospitality sector owners (Osika) Neophytos Thrasivoulou said attendance at leisure centres nationwide currently hovers around 30 per cent, making January one of the most difficult months for both the food and hotel industry.

Thrasyvoulou also added that both industries are facing staff shortages.

“Staff shortages at leisure centres are plaguing the catering industry ahead of the start of the tourist season,” the association head told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), adding that there has to be a significant change in the policy of employing foreigners from third countries, as they are leaving Cyprus to go to other European countries with labour shortages.

“After January 6, tourist traffic went downhill,” Thrasyvoulou said, adding that many businesses have closed at this stage.

However, he noted that the volume of staff and attendance in February will be better due to Valentine’s Day and the increase of visitors from March onwards.

