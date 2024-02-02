A minute with Stephanie Hadjipsalti Visual Artist / Set Designer

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my son and my cat.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee and a peanut butter-banana toast

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day will definitely involve a creative activity with my son, a delicious lunch with friends and a music concert in the evening.

Best book ever read?

The Surprising Life Of Constance Spry by Sue Shephard. Constance Spry had a very inspiring and controversial life.

Best childhood memory?

Listening to vinyl records with my dad.

What is always in your fridge?

Coconut milk and hot sauce

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I always listen to my Spotify playlists but at the moment I have been listening to the album by Daughter – Stereo Mind Game

What’s your spirit animal?

I don’t think I have one but if I had to choose It would be a cat.

What are you most proud of?

My son

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

All of Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, I just love this movie.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

It would have been Andy Warhol – What a life, what an artist!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would time travel to the late 60s and be among the crowds of the Woodstock music festival

What is your greatest fear?

Going blind

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To take more risks

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Not being respectful

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend it with my loved ones and listen to all my favourite music

You can see all of Stephanie’s designs and contact her on her social media at @stephlikespaper