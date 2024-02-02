February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Building collapses in Nicosia’s old town

By Tom Cleaver00
north collapsed house
The debris from the collapsed building blocked the street

A building in Nicosia’s old town collapsed in the early hours of Friday morning.

The building, a mud brick house, was located on Fuzuli street, which runs in front of the Ataturk primary school in the Yenicami neighbourhood.

The debris from the collapsed building blocked the street, with teams from the Nicosia Turkish Municipality (LTB) moving into the area to commence a cleanup operation on Friday morning.

Workers demolished the remaining standing walls in the building to prevent further collapse.

The building’s collapse also impacted power lines in the neighbourhood, with the north’s electricity authority (Kib-Tek) working to restore electricity to those impacted.

Speaking to newspaper Yeni Duzen, LTB architect Cemal Bensel explained that the building had “been in trouble for a long time,” as the plaster on the walls had absorbed water in the rains and prevented air from escaping from the bricks.

He explained that the house’s owner was not living in it, but in Portugal, and added “neglected houses always experience this in the old town.”

“The mud brick had reached the end of its life, could not stand it, and collapsed”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Former minister registers to stand for MEP

Staff Reporter

Company taken to court over health and safety disregard

Jonathan Shkurko

Audit office joins spat over multiple pensions

Jean Christou

THC in high street products to increase

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Is it appropriate for a man of God to slander me?’ (Update)

Tom Cleaver

Bank of Cyprus returns €2.2 million to up-to-date borrowers

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign