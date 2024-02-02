February 2, 2024

Company taken to court over health and safety disregard

By Jonathan Shkurko09
Criminal proceedings have been initiated against U.C.C. United Cleaning Ltd by the department of labour inspection for violating health and safety at work laws.

Following legal action, the Larnaca district court imposed an €800 fine on the company for violations of the regulations after an incident involving one of its employees.

The company neglected to promptly inform the Larnaca district labour inspection office about an accident that left one of its employees unable to work for more than three consecutive calendar days, excluding the day of the accident.

This failure to report promptly and submit the required accident notification form led to the criminal prosecution.

