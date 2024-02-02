February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

THC in high street products to increase

By Jonathan Shkurko01
thc oil

The amount of THC in cannabis products sold on the high street is set to increase following a decision of the House plenum on Thursday.

The session unanimously passed a bill amending industrial hemp production and trade law, aiming to align it with the provisions of European regulations.

The amendment replaces the definition of ‘industrial hemp’, with the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content to be increased from 0.2 per cent to 0.3 per cent.

Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa L. plant that contains no more than 0.3 per cent concentration (on a dry weight basis) of the psychoactive compound delta-9-THC.

The bill includes retroactive effect from December 7, 2021, the date on which the relevant European regulation came into force.

During the session discussing the bill, a representative from the agriculture ministry reported that in cases where an excess of the permissible tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) limit was identified in industrial hemp, all necessary measures were taken, and the crops in question were destroyed.

It was also noted that the State Laboratory has been conducting analyses since 2016 to assess THC content.

Since 2016, 47 samples have been analysed, with the majority within the legal limit. However, 18 samples exceeded the limit, potentially attributed to the country’s weather conditions, which can affect the amount of THC found in them.

Before the bill passed, THC above 0.2 per cent was illegal in Cyprus but higher doses could be prescribed to patients dealing with serious issues such as cancer, chronic pain and other problems.

However, all medical prescriptions need to be signed off by the health minister, a provision that will be extended even with the higher THC percentage.

THC and cannabidiol (CBD) are both substances found in cannabis plants. Shops selling products featuring THC and CBD in Cyprus need to have a licence from the pharmaceutical services.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

‘Is it appropriate for a man of God to slander me?’

Tom Cleaver

Bank of Cyprus returns €2.2 million to up-to-date borrowers

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cabinet to decide on interconnector today

Tom Cleaver

Paphos farmers to stage tractor protest

Jean Christou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

New exhibitions opening in February

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign