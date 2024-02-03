February 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver arrested six times over alcohol limit

By Tom Cleaver015

A 62-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca on Saturday after having been found driving while six times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police said they had stopped a vehicle in the early hours of the morning and subjected its driver to a breathalyser test.

The final reading of the test was 123 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, six times over the limit of 22.

The man was released, to appear in court at a later stage.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Turkish Cypriots hope to begin halloumi exports in June

Tom Cleaver

Drawings on cigarette packets

Eleni Philippou

Two arrested nine months after jewellery heist

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides hails Olympic spirit at dinner for Kontides

Tom Cleaver

Growing older pains

CM Guest Columnist

The language of wheels in Limassol (photos)

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign