February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

New application process for special-needs children

By Staff Reporter016
kindergarten

By Rony Junior El Daccache

The education ministry will implement a new application form to simplify the processing of special-needs children who require a Special Educational Needs (SEN) teaching assistant in schools.

In the previous application process, parents were required to submit information about their child’s special needs to schools each year.

Now, a section dedicated to children requiring teaching assistance will be inserted into all school application forms.

This allows the district committees responsible for assigning teaching assistants to be made aware of the special-needs children in their districts, and ensure all necessary steps are taken as quickly as possible.

Figures submitted to the ministry in October 2023 indicated a prior waiting time of six to eight months.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Three offers submitted for Paphos marina tender

Tom Cleaver

Borrowing from Cyprus’ past

Alix Norman

Disy leader marks anniversary of children’s A&E department

Staff Reporter

Aradippou says it’s been warning for years over sham marriages

Nikolaos Prakas

Man remanded after death of motorcyclist

Staff Reporter

Both sides chide Britain over Cyprus problem comment (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign