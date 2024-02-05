February 5, 2024

Spotlight on classical music

By Eleni Philippou00
A handful of melodic evenings are approaching in February that place the spotlight on classical music and sounds from past eras. Arriving first is the Piano & Voice Chapters concert series in Nicosia that will serenade audiences on February 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Mara Constantinou on vocals and Savvas Savva on piano will take over the stage of the historical Antonakis Music Hall in the old town to present a music and theatre-infused concert with melodies and songs from the past. Humour, sarcasm and jazzy tunes will sound on the four evenings.

In Paphos, Technopolis 20 presents the Piano Quartet in concert. Held at Markideio Theatre on February 24, four musicians (Natalia Lezedova, Nina Ioannidou, Ivelina Ruseva and Galina Dimova) will present the Sparks of Music concert, performing masterpieces for four and eight hands on two pianos. Renowned and recommissioned pieces will sound as well as world premieres.

Limassol too will host a classical music night towards the end of the month, focusing on baroque music from the 18th century. Held at Pattihio Theatre on February 29, the Baroque Soloists will perform compositions from the ‘Golden age of trio sonatas’ programme. Pieces by Bach, arias by Vivaldi and music from Mozart and beyond will be presented in the unique style of baroque artists. Six members make up the Baroque Soloists ensemble – Andrey Spiridonov, Yana Ivanilova, Margarita Spiridonova, Gennady Akinfin, Ekaterina Milkina and Oleg Boyko – uniting cello, violin, viola, flute, lute, baroque guitar and voice.

 

Piano & Voice Chapters

With Mara Constantinou on vocals and Savvas Savva on piano. February 17,18, 24, 25. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. Saturdays: 9pm, Sundays: 7pm. €15. Tel: 22-664697. www.ticketmaster.cy

Sparks of Music

Concert with the Piano Quartet. February 24. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. €10-15. Tel: 7000-2420

Baroque Soloists

Concert of 18th century music. February 29. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. From €50. www.soldoutticketbox.com

 

