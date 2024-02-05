February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman stopped with fake ID at Paphos airport

By Staff Reporter08

A 20-year-old woman has been remanded in police custody after trying to travel to France with forged documents from Paphos airport, police said on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, the woman presented a Belgian identity card at departures, where the photo on the card was discovered to be different to her appearance.

When interrogated, she confessed that the travel documents were not hers and was then charged with impersonation.

She was taken to Paphos District Court which issued a two-day remand order.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

‘Expanding bounds of diplomacy’ to solve Cyprus problem

Tom Cleaver

Power station damage to be repaired by week’s end

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Spotlight on classical music

Eleni Philippou

Hunter fined for using bird-mimicking device

Iole Damaskinos

New traffic cameras in operation in Limassol and Larnaca

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign