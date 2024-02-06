February 6, 2024

Six wounded in attack on Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed (Update)

Six people including three police officers were wounded in an attempted terror attack in front of an Istanbul courthouse on Tuesday that left the two shooters killed in a gun battle, authorities said.

The shooters – a woman and a man – were believed to be with the leftist DHKP-C militant group, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X. They fired on a police checkpoint near the central courthouse at 0846 GMT.

“An attempted terror attack was carried out today toward the checkpoint in front of the Caglayan Courthouse,” Yerlikaya said. “It has been found that the two traitors – named E.Y. and P.B. – who have been neutralised were members of the DHKP/C terrorist organisation.”

Turkish officials often use initials to refer to suspects or victims in incidents. They usually use the term “neutralised” to mean killed.

Footage from the scene showed heavy police presence at the entrance to the courthouse, where entries and exits have been blocked.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

Last month, masked Islamic State gunmen killed one person at a church in Istanbul during Sunday mass. Authorities have since captured several people suspected of being linked to the group or the attack.

