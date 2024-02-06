February 6, 2024

Two jailed after drugs seized

Two people, aged 23 and 22, were sentenced to four years in prison by the Famagusta district court on Tuesday after being found guilty of charges related to illegal drug possession, intent to supply and illegal cultivation of cannabis plants.

According to the police, following a search of their homes by members of the Ykan drug squad on June 7, 2023, a quantity of cannabis weighing 500g, around 100g of cocaine, 5g of cannabis resin, a precision scale, and a sum of over €3,500 were discovered and seized.

Additionally, during a search conducted on the same day at the residence of the 22-year-old, 500g of cannabis, 565g of cannabis resin, 30g of cocaine, as well as 15 cannabis plants ranging from 12 to 50 centimetres in height were also found and seized.

