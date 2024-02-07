This new month brings new plays to Nicosia’s central stages. A handful of local theatre companies and groups are finalising rehearsals and scripts, ready to present thought-provoking performances throughout February. Three new productions will commence this month, set to entertain Greek-speaking theatre-goers.

Antilogos Theatre will present the comedy that broke box office records in the US and the UK for several years – The Bible: The Complete Word of God. The play by Adam Long, Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor invites the characters of the Bible to meet on stage and shine a light on the stories and messages faithful followers learn from a young age. Reworked into Greek (Olikliri I Vivlos se Mia Ora) and directed by Eleni Anastasiou, the play humorously challenges ‘the greatest story ever accepted as fact’ and poses the grand theological question: Does God have a sense of humour?

Three actors on stage and one musician present a dance, theatre and song performance pushing the boundaries of religious freedom. The play will premiere at Theatro Maskarini in Latsia on Saturday and performances will continue every weekend until the end of March.

Later in the month, Solo for Three in collaboration with Antilogos Theatre will present Michalis Papadopoulos’ work Skopeftirio, premiering on February 18 at Theatro Chora. The title of the play is inspired by the Kaisariani shooting range in Greece, a monument on the site where WWII resistance fighters were executed in 1944. The author deliberately sets the action in an apartment next to the Shooting Range to show how the danger of racism lurks even in places that were historically resistance centres against fascism. Three actors will bring the story to life every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday evening.

Also beginning this month is a play by the Cyprus Theatre Organisation, directed by Costas Silvestros. The Good Person of Szechwan is a play written by the German dramatist Bertolt Brecht, and set in a remote Chinese province. Its protagonist, Shen Te, confronts the contradictions of life and everyday struggles in her attempt to survive.

The gods travelling to Sichuan in search of good and generous souls, identify the kind-hearted prostitute Shen Te, who is the only one willing to host them. To show their gratitude, they offer her money but with a condition: she must continue to do good. Shen Te buys a small tobacco shop, which quickly becomes overwhelmed by dozens of her fellow citizens and their excessive demands. Thus, she creates another persona, the ruthless entrepreneur Shui Ta to keep up.

An ensemble of experienced and younger actors brings the ideas of the renowned playwright to life with the play premiering on February 16 and running until April 14. After its run in Nicosia, the show will travel to Limassol for a single performance on April 27.

The Bible: The Complete Word of God

Comic play on religious freedom. Directed by Eleni Anastasiou. February 10 and every weekend until end of March. Theatro Maskarini, Nicosia. 8pm. In Greek. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 99-251331

Skopefterio

Play by Michalis Papadopoulos presented by Solo for Three. February 18 and every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Theatro Chora, Nicosia. Sundays: 7pm, Mondays and Wednesdays: 8.30pm. In Greek. €15. Tel: 96-147809

The Good Person of Szechwan

Play by Bertolt Brecht, directed by Costas Silvestros. February 16 and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cyprus Theatre Organisation Central Stage, Nicosia. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 6pm. In Greek. www.thoc.org.cy