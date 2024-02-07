February 7, 2024

Man arrested for stealing Cristiano Ronaldo jersey

By Tom Cleaver
premier league manchester united v manchester city
File photo: Cristiano Ronaldo

A 34-year-old man appeared in court in northern Nicosia on Wednesday, accused of stealing a football jersey with the name “Ronaldo” and the number seven on its back.

The man reportedly entered a shop on Tuesday and put the shirt and a wristband on, before leaving the shop wearing both but without paying for either.

Police officer Nevzat Gun explained in court that the shop was located in Nicosia’s old town and that the jersey had a retail value of 290TL (€8.80).

The man was ordered to remain behind bars for a period not exceeding one month subject to a trial.

