A low pressure mass forming in the Adriatic sea is moving southeast and will be affecting the eastern Mediterranean as of Wednesday afternoon.

Monday started off overcast, with rain and isolated thunderstorms along the west coast of the island, spreading to the mountains and inland from noon onwards.

Winds will be a gentle to moderate breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 30C inland, 28C along the coast and 20C in the highest mountains.

Monday evening will be cloudy with isolated showers along the coast.

Winds will be a katabatic gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 18C inland, 21C along the coast and 10C in the highest mountains.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, clouds will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and inland, with the phenomena being particularly intense on Wednesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be stable but will gradually drop to below the season average by Thursday.