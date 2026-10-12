Jaguar Type 01 makes New York debut, redefines standards of luxury

Jaguar has chosen New York for the world premiere of the all-new Type 01, a fully electric four-door Grand Tourer that marks the biggest change in the British brand’s modern history. With power output of up to 1,030 hp, striking design and advanced technologies, the new model is the first manifestation of Jaguar’s strategy to reposition itself in the luxury electric car segment.

The unveiling took place on October 6, 2026, with the British company making use of iconic New York landmarks, such as Times Square, to reveal the car. The Type 01 made a dynamic appearance on the city’s streets before arriving at a special event in West Chelsea. For Jaguar, the Type 01 is not merely a new model, but the starting point for a comprehensive revival, aimed at returning the brand to the pinnacle of the luxury car market.

In terms of design, the new Jaguar adopts a completely different philosophy. The particularly long bonnet, low roofline, large 23-inch wheels and clean surfaces create a distinctive silhouette. The body is 5.235 metres long and just 1.403 metres high, whilst the drag coefficient is as low as 0.23 Cd, making the Type 01 the most aerodynamic Jaguar to date.

Under the bodywork lies the all-new Jaguar Electric Architecture platform, designed exclusively for electric models. The powertrain utilises three electric motors, delivering up to 1,030 hp and 1,365 Nm of torque. Acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h takes just 3.2 seconds, whilst acceleration from 100 to 180 km/h takes four seconds.

The battery has a usable capacity of 118 kWh and operates on an 850-volt electrical architecture. The estimated range is up to 720 kilometres according to the WLTP standard, whilst using a 350 kW DC fast charger, it can regain up to 321 kilometres of range in 13 minutes.

Inside, Jaguar has created four distinct passenger seats, with a centre console that stretches the full length of the cabin. Highlights include the single 24-inch OLED screen, the additional seven-inch screen and the advanced Panoramic Soundbar audio system. The boot capacity exceeds 450 litres.

The Type 01 was designed, developed and will be built in the UK. Orders will begin in early 2027, with the first deliveries scheduled for the second half of that year.