February 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man robbed and assaulted with electrocution device in Limassol

By Iole Damaskinos02
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

A man was robbed and assaulted with an electrocution device in Limassol on Tuesday.

According to state broadcaster CyBC the attack happened shortly after 7pm in a tourist area of Germasogia against a 38-year-old Russian national.

The victim appears to have agreed via an online platform to meet a 30-year-old Ukrainian to exchange €10,000 for USD.

Upon arriving at the agreed meeting point, the victim stopped his car, and the 30-year-old entered and sat in the passenger seat.

While the victim was counting his money, the 30-year-old allegedly attacked him with an electrocution device and started beating him. A second man, who had been loitering at the scene, also joined in the assault.

The assailants managed to take the cash from the victim, as well as a pouch containing credit cards and mobile phones.

The victim managed to wrestle the electrocution device from his attackers and attempted to drive off, but ended up crashing into a parked car.

The perpetrators fled the scene on foot, and the victim subsequently reported the theft and assault to the police.

Police collected the electrocution device and the victim’s vehicle as evidence and are currently investigating the case.”

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

