Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Partial clouds in Paphos district

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated light rain in the west and the north. Temperatures will rise to 20C in the interior, and on the southeast and east coast, 18C on the southwest, west and north coast and 13C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning south-to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight  will remain partly cloudy and during the morning hours fog is expected to form, particularly inland and in the east. Temperatures will drop to 7C in the interior, 9C on the southeast coast, 11C on the remaining coast and 4C in the higher mountains. Winds will be weak, 2 to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

Thursday be partly cloudy with showers possible in the west and north and early morning fog inland and in the east. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly, while remaining above average for the season.

Friday and Saturday will continue partly cloudy with afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms expected, especially in the eastern half of the island. Temperatures will hold steady.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square, at the time of issuing the bulletin, was 13cm.

