February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Egyptian minister in Cyprus for bilateral contacts on Middle East

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry is paying an official visit to Cyprus on Thursday, following an invitation by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

According to a statement by the foreign ministry, Shoukry will have a private meeting with Kombos, followed by extended consultations with the participation of delegations of the two ministries.

After the consultations, the two ministers will make statements to the media, followed by a working lunch organised by Kombos.

The discussions will focus on bilateral relations and the further deepening of cooperation between Cyprus and Egypt, the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, as well as regional developments, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Shoukry will be received by President Nikos Christodoulides.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

