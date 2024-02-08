February 8, 2024

Learn about Cyprus’ marine and terrestrial worlds

By Eleni Philippou00
sciencefridaysposter

Ever wanted to learn more about the magnificent underwater world and Cyprus’ natural wonders? A new series of events hosted by the Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre offers the chance to explore the island’s marine and terrestrial ecosystems. Weekly live webinars in English invite participants to learn more about the secrets of Cyprus’ rich biodiversity.

Hosted online via Zoom, the webinars run every Friday from 7.15pm to 8.30pm and will last hroughout February until March 1. Led by Enalia Physis’ team of dedicated scientists, each webinar covers a diverse range of topics, from the mysteries of the Mediterranean Sea to the intricacies of the island’s lush landscapes.

Those joining the sessions will gain valuable insights from experts passionate about environmental conservation and take part in the interactive Q&A sessions to engage with the facilitators. This Friday’s, guest speaker is scientist Vasilis Resaikos who will talk about the true nature of ghost nets. By attending the webinars, participants not only have a chance to expand their knowledge but also contribute to the ongoing conservation efforts in Cyprus and be part of this environmental movement.

 

Science Fridays – Live

Live Zoom webinars by Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre on Cyprus marine and terrestrial wonders. Every Friday via Zoom until March 1. 7.15pm-8.30pm. In English. More information and registrations at www.facebook.com/Enaliaphysis. [email protected]

Godzilla Minus One

