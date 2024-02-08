February 8, 2024

Rain and cold weather expected this weekend

By Staff Reporter02
Snow in Troodos has reached six centimetres, the met office said on Thursday, as the weather for the rest of the island is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

According to the met office, on Thursday the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers.

The temperature is expected to rise 19 degrees C inland and, on the coast, while in the mountains it is expected to rise to 11 degrees.

There will be increased cloud cover in the evening, which will turn to isolated storms.

In the evening the temperature will fall to five degrees, seven on the coast, and three in the mountains.

On Friday, the weather will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, and the temperature is expected to fall slightly.

