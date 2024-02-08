February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Statue found in sheep pen ‘may be 2,600 years old’

By Tom Cleaver024
statue found

The statue found in a sheep pen in Marathovounos was determined to be a “goddess” originating from the late archaic period, between 600 and 480 BC, the north’s ‘antiquities department’ said on Thursday.

Should their estimations be correct, that would make it 2,600 years old.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Cypriot police announced on Wednesday they had arrested a further two men, aged 63 and 37, in connection with the find, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four.

The statue was found buried in a sheep pen on Monday, with the sheep pen’s owner, aged 30, and another man, aged 37, being arrested.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus economy praised by Moody’s analyst for resilience and growth

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus approves green shipping incentives for 2024

Souzana Psara

Cyprus designated a danger area for angel sharks

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus law firm linked to sham marriage scandal

Gina Agapiou

Teens arrested for spray-painting shop

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for church theft

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign