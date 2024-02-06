February 6, 2024

Two arrested after ‘ancient’ statue found buried in sheep pen

By Tom Cleaver02
Two men were arrested on Monday evening after a statue which is believed to be an ancient artefact was found.

The statue was found buried in a sheep pen in the village of Marathovounos in the north.

The sheep pen’s owner, aged 30, and another man believed to be connected to the matter, aged 37, were both arrested.

The origins and age of the statue have not yet been determined.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The Cyprus Mail attempted to reach out to the Turkish Cypriot police and the north’s ‘antiquities department’ for more information, but neither were available for comment.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

