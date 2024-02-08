February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

UN envoy meets Turkish foreign minister

By Tom Cleaver00
UN Envoy in Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
UN Envoy in Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

UN Envoy in Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Thursday.

Her arrival in Ankara came subsequent to meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar among others Cyprus, and with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens.

Fidan’s meeting with Holguin came after he had held a separate meeting with the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu.

Following that meeting, Ertugruloglu said he and Fidan had “evaluated the Cyprus problem and other developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

He added that the pair had agreed that “a two-state solution is the only possible solution” to the Cyprus problem.

Earlier in the day, Ertugruloglu had met with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

After having completed her contacts in Turkey, Holguin is expected to travel to the United Kingdom, before also possibly holding contacts in Brussels.

She is due to return to Cyprus within two weeks.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

