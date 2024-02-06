February 6, 2024

Greece reiterates support for Cyprus talks

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday expressed Greece’s support to restart Cyprus problem talks on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

He was speaking after meeting the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin as she held a series of meetings in Athens.

He met Holguin immediately after her meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

The foreign minister also highlighted the geopolitical importance that the prospect of a Cyprus solution has for the stability of the wider region.

He sought to send the message that a solution to the Cyprus problem in this context will create conditions of stability, peace and economic development throughout the Eastern Mediterranean.

Asked if President Nikos Christodoulides had been briefed over the meetings, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said “the communication and coordination is constant with the Greek government.”

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

