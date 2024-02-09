February 9, 2024

Smuggled tobacco, sex toys found in Nicosia village

By Rony Junior El Daccache

Smuggled sex toys, tobacco and other miscellaneous items from Turkey were found in a café and warehouse in a village south of Nicosia.

The two locations are owned by two of the four alleged suspects, a 42-year-old father and his 21-year-old son.

The products were illegally transported through the villages of Potamia – Louroujina and Agios Sozomenos.

The items include over 10,000 grammes of tobacco, 380 cartons of heated cigarettes, 1,690 cartons of cigarettes, 6,515 grammes of shisha tobacco, 1,275 grammes of pipe tobacco, and 133 sex toys. The custom tax for the tobacco alone amounts to €105,814.82, the customs department reported.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody, while the 42-year-old was arrested yesterday and is expected to be released today.

A total of six offenses are being investigated against the 21-year-old suspect. If convicted, he could face up to three years of prison.

