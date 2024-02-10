bbf: presents corporate culture & real estate dynamics

The Cyprus Mail attended this week an exclusive networking event hosted by bbf: at Limassol’s Sky Tower, where a diverse panel of speakers shared their insights on “Trends in Commercial Real Estate Shaping Corporate Culture.”
The event commenced with a warm welcome from Kyriakos Xydias, Germasogeia mayor, setting the stage for the discussions that followed. Kseniia Bitulina, PhD in Sociology and former HR VP at YIT, Housing Russia, explored “The Future of Office Space: Necessity or Tradition?” highlighting perspectives from both employers and employees.
Following that, Elena Petropavlovskaya, Global Commercial Director of bbf:, offered an overview of “Global Trends in Office Spaces,” shedding light on international developments shaping modern work environments.
The debate continued with Mariella Polykarpou, Partner Architect at UDSarchitects, emphasizing the importance of “Sustainability and Circular Economy on Commercial Buildings” in her presentation.
Anna Klindukhova, Project Manager at City Friends Club, delved into “Exploring sustainability: The green office concept,” presenting innovative approaches to environmentally friendly workspaces.
Concluding the lineup, George Dokuchaev, Commercial Director of bbf:, shared insights into the “Cyprus Office Market,” providing valuable perspectives on current trends and future projects.
The event gathered experts from different areas related to real estate, including real estate brokers, architects, specialists in environmental green practices, commercial directors, and HR organization consultants.
In the discussion on office design evolution and current trends, there was an emphasis on principles of longevity, flexibility, future reuse, and green practices in operating commercial properties. The role of physical space from a human perspective was explored, highlighting how the state of the human aspect evolves in shaping corporate culture, particularly with the emergence of Gen Z as the new workforce.
Following an insightful presentation by the bbf: commercial directors showcased forward-thinking Class-A offices, exemplifying modern architecture with top-notch amenities, advanced infrastructure, and central locations.
bbf® is a renowned leader in residential and commercial development with over 15 years of expertise, headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and with branches in Larnaca, Paphos, and Nicosia. bbf: operates in four countries, including Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, and Canada.
The company’s core value is reflected in its brand promise, “build.better.future,” which aims to enhance the quality of life for customers who choose to invest in bbf: properties, whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or professional workspaces.
With a diverse portfolio of over 145 developments so far, including iconic projects like Sky Tower, Marco Polo, and Eden Roc, bbf: offers a wide range of properties, including residential apartments, villas, townhouses, and commercial offices. Today, bbf: progresses in the restoration of the historically listed hotel Berengaria in the Prodromos area.