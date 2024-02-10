February 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Artificial IntelligenceAsiaBusinessInternational

Microsoft says will help 2 million Indians in small cities learn AI skills

By Reuters News Service01
microsoft

Microsoft will provide 2 million people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025, CEO Satya Nadella said on Wednesday, adding that it is imperative for India and the United States to cooperate on AI norms and regulations.

The skilling will focus on training individuals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, as well as rural areas and unlock inclusive socio-economic progress, the company said in a statement.

“I hope consensus emerges and that is what really helps, in some sense, (with) the diffusion of this technology,” Nadella said at a conference in Mumbai, referring to global attempts to draw up rules and regulate AI.

Nadella said he hoped diffusion of AI globally would lead to “equal distribution of economic growth”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Europe should look to the West Bank

CM Guest Columnist

US, UK, EU urge probe into Pakistan election, express concerns

Reuters News Service

Pakistan ex-PMs and bitter rivals Sharif and Khan both claim poll win

Reuters News Service

Electricity hike decision delayed

Nikolaos Prakas

Research & Innovation Foundation sets the scene for new collaborations

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus trade deficit hits €8.57 billion in 2023

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign