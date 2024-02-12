February 12, 2024

Cyprus Chamber of Commerce to host German federal president

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Monday announced that, in the context of economic diplomacy, president Stavros Stavrou and members of the executive committee will host an official luncheon today in honour of the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the accompanying delegation.

The luncheon will be attended by the Minister of Energy, Trade, and Industry George Papanastasiou, the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Maria Panayiotou, as well as the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou.

In addition, the luncheon will be attended by 30 Cypriot and foreign entrepreneurs and business people from the fields of renewable energy sources (RES), digitalisation, shipping, environment, and services.

The chamber’s announcement noted that it serves as the official advisor to the state on matters of economy and entrepreneurship.

The chamber added that “it places immense importance on such visits, which contribute to furthering the development of commercial and economic relations between the business communities of the two countries”.

The luncheon provides a platform for meaningful discussions and exchanges between high-profile representatives from Cyprus and Germany.

