February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North to take action against Booking.com

By Staff Reporter00
ercan security 1024x680
File photo: Ercan (Tymbou) airport in the north

By Rony Junior El Daccache

The north’s ‘tourism ministry’ plans to take action against Booking.com after the website published a warning to tourists visiting there, according to reports.

Kibris Postasi cited sources at the ‘ministry’, who said they will take “the necessary steps”.

The website had on Monday said that “while this statement is expected to greatly harm north Cyprus tourism, there are discussions about Booking.com’s support for [the Republic’s stance on the Cyprus problem] which is considered biased against the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”.

Booking.com said in their warning that “the Republic of Cyprus does not consider entry at Ercan (Tymbou) airport in the north to be a legal port of entry into Cyprus.”

“Please consult your government’s travel advisory for further information.”

It said travellers are expected to enter and exit the Cyprus only at the Larnaca and Paphos airports and at the seaports of Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Strike called off at Nicosia hospital

Andria Kades

All you need to know about rock climbing in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

AG’s office ‘approved unlawful state aid’

Elias Hazou

MPs complain over delays to transposing EU laws

Elias Hazou

Turkish Cypriot football chief ready to talk with CFA

Tom Cleaver

Unions not satisfied with ministry’s pension plan

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign