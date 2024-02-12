February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Booking.com warns tourists entering Cyprus from the north

By Nikolaos Prakas07
Ercan (Tymbou) airport in the north (Photo: Tom Cleaver)
Turkish Cypriots are concerned about changes on travel website booking.com, which has updated travel information to Cyprus, warning tourists to take care over arriving in northern Cyprus.

According to the website Kibris Postasi, “while this statement is expected to greatly harm Northern Cyprus tourism, there are discussions about Booking.com’s support for the ‘Cyprus Policy’ advocated by the Republic of Cyprus, which is considered biased against the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”.

The website said in their statement, which is found when searching to book for a trip to Cyprus, the Republic of Cyprus does not consider entry at Ercan (Tymbou) airport in the north to be a legal entrance into Cyprus.

“Please consult your government’s travel advisory for further information.”

The website said travellers are expected to enter and exit the Republic of Cyprus only at Larnaca and Paphos airports and at the seaports of Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

