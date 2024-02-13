February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

North university says senior figures embezzled money

By Tom Cleaver00
the university in question

A university in the north on Tuesday announced that “senior figures” in its administration have been embezzling money from its funds.

The Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU) in Morphou said it has “become the victim of a criminal organisation” with people siphoning money from its funds “for the sake of their personal ambitions and interests”.

It added that it had been carrying out internal investigations after receiving information regarding the matter.

The findings included that “large amounts of money were embezzled through separate bank accounts not related to the university”, and that “exaggerated and forged invoices and commission payments” allowed the embezzlers to siphon funds away from it.

The university said, “the founders of our university do not accept and cannot tolerate” what has happened and said the thefts “stole the reputation of our university”.

It added that it will “continue to cooperate with the police to clarify all irregularities, all corruption, and all crimes, to identify and punish all criminals regardless of who they are, and to restore the stolen reputation of our university.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

New logo commemorates 20-year membership of EU

Staff Reporter

Akamas roadworks to be discussed in Brussels

Tom Cleaver

German president’s ‘historic’ visit draws to a close

Iole Damaskinos

Paphos launches road safety campaign for cyclists

Staff Reporter

‘Forget 13 per cent’ hike – EAC board chair

Iole Damaskinos

12 years for man who sexually abused child

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign