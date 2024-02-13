February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

President Christodoulides to attend Keve meeting

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
cyprus chamber of commercen and industry (keve) nicosia hq
Cyprus Chamber of Commercen and Industry (KEVE) - Nicosia HQ

President Nikos Christodoulides is set to attend the administrative board meeting of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) today, Tuesday, February 13, at 17:00 local time.

According to an announcement released on Monday by the chamber, the meeting will take place at the Keve headquarters in Nicosia.

The chamber noted that among the agenda items are crucial discussions on matters impacting the local business community, including tax reform, energy issues, as well as the digitisation of public services.

What is more, president Christodoulides will also provide updates on the latest political developments.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Paphos tourism takes a hit — regional conflict, cheaper alternatives bruise hotel sector

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Oil prices edge up on Middle East risk

Reuters News Service

Saudi Arabia cites energy transition for oil capacity U-turn

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Hermes Airports launches new publication dedicated to aviation sector

Souzana Psara

Unilever CEO pursuing strategic shift with Peltz’s backing

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign