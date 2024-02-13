February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeRussiaWorld

Russia dismisses Europe’s claim about ‘Russian propaganda’

By Reuters News Service00
kremlin spokesman peskov speaks before a press conference in st petersburg
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday dismissed European warnings about “Russian propaganda”, saying that anything which countered the mainstream narrative was now labelled as propaganda by the West.

Peskov was asked about a Monday meeting between the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland at which they warned of a spike in Russian propaganda in European countries ahead of June’s elections to the European Parliament.

In a call with reporters, the Kremlin spokesman said: “It is obvious now that any sources, media or materials from the Internet that do not meet the criteria, do not operate within the information mainstream and try to cover events from different sides, are immediately recognised as propaganda tools,” the spokesman added.

“This is absolutely contrary to the ideals of a free press and once again demonstrates the authorities’ readiness to punish media they dislike. This happens often in Europe now.”

Western nations have repeatedly accused Russian operatives of using social media and the internet to spread false or misleading information to undermine them, promote Russia or attempt to sway public opinion against backing Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Russia’s warns the West: ‘Prepare for tough retaliation if you steal our assets’

Reuters News Service

Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire in first major incident since talks began

Reuters News Service

Commissioner Kyriakides travels to Hungary to discuss portfolio priorities

CM Guest Columnist

New York subway shooting kills one after brawl erupts on train

Reuters News Service

US, Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks

Reuters News Service

UK Labour Party withdraws support for candidate after Israel conspiracy comments

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign