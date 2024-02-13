February 13, 2024

Two remanded for smuggling people into Bases

By Tom Cleaver
Pergamos Crossing Point
The Pergamos crossinig point

Two men appeared in court in the north on Monday, charged with having smuggled four people into the British base in Dhekelia in November.

It is alleged that the pair were paid to smuggle the four, all of whom were Iraqi nationals and two of whom were children, from a hotel in Kyrenia into Dhekelia via the Pergamos crossing point, in the back of a private car belonging to one of the suspects.

They were both handed three-day remands at the north’s Famagusta District court.

The suspect who did not own the car spoke in court, expressing his remorse and apologising for his actions, adding that the other suspect “had no connection” with the matter.

Both suspects stand accused of people smuggling, illegally entering a military base, and helping four people leave the north without the permission of the competent authorities.

