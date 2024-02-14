February 14, 2024

Palestinian foreign minister in Cyprus

palestian foreign minister
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki [CNA]

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki will visit Cyprus on Wednesday at the invitation of Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

According to an announcement by the ministry, as part of the visit al-Malki will have a private meeting with Kombos, while consultations will be held between delegations from the two countries, after which the two ministers will make statements to the media.

Following this Kombos will host a working lunch for his counterpart.

Current developments in the Middle East, bilateral relations, and developments in the Cyprus issue will be on the agenda.

President Nikos Christodoulides will also receive the Palestinian foreign minister during his stay.

