February 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Eating disorders surge by 60 per cent

By Andria Kades00
weight scale, obesity, eating disorder, bulimia, anorexia, health, healthcare

Eating disorders increased by 60 per cent last year, the House health committee heard on Thursday, as MPs warned of a worrying trend.

Akel MP Marina Nicolaou said very little has been done to change things since the last time the committee discussed eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.

She underlined the consequences of these disorders are dire and are rapidly increasing in Cyprus.

MPs heard that in 2023, the number of registered eating disorders increased by 60 per cent compared to the previous year.

For the first two months of 2024, the figure marked a 50 per cent increase, according to committee chairman and Disy MP Efthymios Diplaros.

Deputies jointly agreed that something must be done to tackle the issue, with Diplaros sharing that the health ministry has begun an ad hoc committee for the matter.

More specialists will be joining the committee every month, he specified.

Nicolaou underlined that Cyprus does have a framework in place for children and adults diagnosed with eating disorders, but the system fails the adults.

This is because only outpatient care is provided and that with three part-time staff. She stressed that it is very important for a timely diagnosis and treatment to be offered, so as to reduce the risks.

The problem must be approached holistically because it is unacceptable that eating disorders in Cyprus cause deaths due to failures of the system, she charged.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

