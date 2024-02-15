February 15, 2024

Man arrested for pulling knife on barman

By Tom Cleaver00
handcuffs 02
File photo

A 32-year-old man was arrested in the north on Thursday after allegedly pulling a knife on a barman.

He reportedly got into a disagreement with the barman over the price of his order, before taking out the knife, waving it from side to side, and shouting loudly.

He was arrested and found to have been under the influence of alcohol, while a background check found he was residing illegally in the north.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

