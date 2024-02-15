Paphos municipality honours Jet2 CEO as ‘distinguished friend and supporter’

The Municipality of Paphos this week recognised the Chief Executive Officer of Jet2 Steve Heapy, who is considered to be one of the most prominent figures in the global travel industry, as a key pillar of both the local tourism sector.

According to an official announcement, a modest ceremony was held at the Markideio Municipal Theatre, during which the Paphos Municipality awarded Heapy the title of “Distinguished Friend and Supporter of the City of Paphos”, following a relevant decision by the local council.

It should be noted that this title was established last year and this is the first time it has been presented to any person.

In addition, the announcement mentioned that the ceremony took place in conjunction with an informative meeting with the executives and partners of Jet2holidays.

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Kostas Koumis, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Costas Constantinou, representatives from Paphos authorities, as well as key figures from the broader tourism sector of the Paphos district.

In a brief address, the Deputy Minister of Tourism expressed warm thanks to Heapy for his continuous support of the country’s tourism industry.

Moreover, he emphasised that “Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, along with Heapy’s efforts and dedication, have not only made an impact on the industry but have also strengthened the bonds between Cyprus’ tourism community and the global tourism community, focusing on sustainable development”.

Addressing the Jet2 CEO, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos praised Heapy’s contribution to the vital sector of the economy for Paphos and Cyprus.

Furthermore, he highlighted Heapy’s decisive role in initiating and increasing Jet2.com flights from UK airports to Paphos and Larnaca, especially during the winter season.

The Paphos mayor also recognised Heapy as “someone who, through his actions, has proven to be a lover of Cyprus and Paphos, choosing the city for family vacations over the past 13 years”.

In his response, Heapy expressed gratitude and emotion for the honour bestowed upon him, assuring him that sustainable tourism development in Cyprus will remain a priority for him.

It should be noted that Heapy Joined Jet2 in 2009 as Managing Director of Jet2holidays and Chief Commercial Officer for Jet2.com.

He was appointed to the board as an Executive Director in June 2013 and was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Jet2 in September 2020.

Heapy has extensive experience in the travel industry, having held roles with My Travel plc, Thomas Cook and Libra Holidays.

Additionally, he is a fellow of the Institute for Travel and Tourism, a Chartered Company Secretary and is a member of the Institute for Turnaround.

Finally, Heapy is also a Director of the Board of the Travel Association, formerly known as the Association of British Travel Agents, which is a trade association for tour operators and travel agents in the United Kingdom.