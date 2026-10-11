Significant rain and storms are expected to reach Cyprus from the west on Wednesday afternoon lasting until Friday.

According to the Met Office, the rain will hit Paphos first before spreading to the rest of the island.

The wet weather is moving from the Ionian Sea towards mainland Greece, which is then expected to cross the southern Aegean Sea and approach Cyprus.

Until Wednesday the island will see only scattered rain, mainly over the Troodos mountains and around Nicosia.

Cyprus has already had an unusually wet season, with last August being the wettest recorded since 1902.