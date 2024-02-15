February 15, 2024

Today’s weather: Snow on Troodos again

By Staff Reporter03
 Snow is expected to fall once again on the Troodos mountain range on Thursday as inclement weather hits the whole island.

In areas of lower altitude, rain and thunderstorms are expected, with the possibility of hailstones.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a maximum of 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds will be light to moderate, no higher than three or four Beaufort.

Overnight, cloud cover is expected to remain, with more thunderstorms forecast for coastal areas, progressing inland during the early hours of Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop to just six degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and a single degree Celsius in the mountains.

Snow is expected to continue to fall in the Troodos mountain range through Friday and the weekend, while showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to persist around the rest of the island.

