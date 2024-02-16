bbf: begins 51 new residential and commercial projects

bbf:, a well-known and trusted name in the residential and commercial development industry, continues to envision a better urban living for communities in both Cyprus and Greece. Since 2007, bbf: has successfully developed a rich portfolio that now boasts more than 145 modern, residential and commercial projects – including 51 new, innovative and distinguished developments now ready to commence in Cyprus.

Situated in the central zone and outskirts of Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca, these new developments are designed to offer comfort and ease plus all the advantages of modern urban living.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024, for an expected completion of the first 24 projects in 2027 – with the remaining 27 developments due to be delivered in 2028. Meanwhile, the company is already in the completion phase of another 12 projects to be delivered within 2024.

“The various types of bbf: developments require a methodical course of action, that leads to the end result,” noted bbf Development Director Andreas Siamtanis. “Initially, we set up a plan to find a holding, followed by the process of setting out the design and moving forward to the construction and final stage of our projects. All of the above run in parallel with a constant knowledge of the current real-estate scene and market, aiming to deliver high-quality constructions and investment opportunities for our potential clients.”

The company carefully selects locations of strategic importance in fast-growing areas, all in close proximity to key services and infrastructure as well as public road networks. In order to ensure a better quality of life for potential buyers, bbf: projects feature premium facilities such as a fitness center, public swimming pool, private parking and green open spaces.

bbf:’s new residential projects include :fremont and :ace, two controlled-access residential complexes in the Zakaki area of Limassol, designed in the philosophy of a modern residential complex with top-class amenities. A similar project called :haven is situated in Palodia, Limassol – a unique gated community that promises to enhance buyers’ quality of lives.

:lake view in Polemidia area and :fortebello in Agios Tychonas, both in Limassol, are sure to stand out for their architectural excellence, aesthetic appeal, and high-quality materials. The green spaces of the :monville project in Moni area will offer a stunning setting that combines tranquility with modern aesthetic and classic elegance.

Other projects in bbf:’s impressive portfolio include the residential complex :the heritage in Kato Paphos. This elegant masterpiece was completed in the beginning of 2023 and comprises of 31 exceptionally designed modern flats.

Moreover, the third quarter of 2024 will see the completion of bbf:’s new commercial building called :summit, situated on a main road, just off central Makariou Avenue in Limassol. It consists of five luxurious, functional floors and can accommodate small- to medium-sized companies.

Explore bbf:

Visit bbf.com now to discover the full range of bbf:‘s portfolio.

To learn more about bbf: and its projects, contact +357-25315 300 or [email protected]

About bbf:

bbf® is a renowned leader in residential and commercial development with over 15 years of expertise, headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and with branches in Larnaca, Paphos, and Nicosia. bbf: operates in four countries, including Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Canada.

The company’s core value is reflected in their brand promise, “build.better.future.”, which aims to enhance the quality of life for customers who choose to invest in bbf: properties, whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or for professional workspaces.

With a diverse portfolio of over 145 developments so far, including iconic projects like Sky Tower, Marco Polo, and Eden Roc, bbf: offers a wide range of properties, including residential apartments, villas, townhouses, and commercial offices. Today, bbf: progresses with the redevelopment and improvement of the historical hotel Berengaria in Prodromos area.