February 16, 2024

Larnaca airport ‘in world’s top 20’

Larnaca airport has been ranked inside the top 20 airports in the world by British business website BusinessFinancing.

The ranking, which is based on scores given by business travellers, saw Larnaca airport rank in 13th place globally, and in fourth place in Europe.

Top of the list was Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport in Vietnam, while Singapore’s Changi airport and Hong Kong airport rounded out the top three.

The top three airports in Europe were Helsinki airport, Budapest airport, and Athens airport.

Kuwait airport was ranked as the worst airport in the world in the ranking, with Almaty airport in Kazakhstan and Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz airport in Saudi Arabia also in the global bottom three.

The three worst airports in Europe were Charleroi airport in Belgium, Berlin Brandenburg airport in Germany, and Leeds-Bradford airport in the United Kingdom.

Opened in 1975, Larnaca airport is Cyprus’ busiest airport. Its current terminal building opened in 2009 and has 16 jet bridges, 67 check-in counters, 48 departure gates, and 2,450 car parking spaces.

Over eight million passengers passed through the airport in 2023, making it the 22nd-busiest airport in the Middle East.

