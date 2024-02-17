February 17, 2024

Cyclist injured in crash

A 50-year-old cyclist was injured after a car crashed into him, Paphos police said on Saturday, as the man was hospitalised for further monitoring due to fractures.

Police said that the incident occurred on Friday evening, and that the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

The driver was given an alcotest, which was negative.

The injured man was taken to the hospital after the accident.

 

 

