February 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Social events in Nicosia not to miss

By Eleni Philippou00
cycling event opu collective

A lot is happening around Nicosia in the coming days and weeks beyond just performances and exhibitions. Events in the street, city explorations, and a neighbourhood community cycling ride will all soon take place.

First up is an event for foodies this Sunday. Kafeneio 7 Kleidia is teaming up with Maeirko who will prepare Cypriot street food at the café-bar. From 4pm onwards, Maeirko will be cooking up local-infused bites while 7 Kleidia serves beer and wine from the special menu of the day.

Come March, more events will take those in Nicosia around the city, exploring its corners and stories. In Aglantzia an Interactive Walk a tour of the old neighbourhood will take place on March 2. Based on the stories of the 20 spots in Aglantzia with QR codes that share the tales of the area and act as a self-guided tour, the walk will bring these stories to life.

Setting off from Kafeneio I Mikri Rodia on March 3 at 3.30pm, the participants will be taken to some of these points where locals and entertainers will be waiting for them, sharing snippets of Aglantzia’s history. The walk will traverse through the old neighbourhood and end at Ayios Georgios Church at Skali.

Later in the month, a bike ride and social event will take place in Ayioi Omologites, organised by the OPU Collective. On Saturday, March 9, cyclists of all levels are invited to join a relaxed group cycling adventure at 3pm that will end with a social event at OPU Collective’s venue in Ayioi Omologites where the Afternoon Bar will serve drinks and Omni Eats will prepare tasty street food. Those attending will get to discuss urban development, safe cycling practices and the environmental sustainability of the city.

 

Maeirko x 7 Kleidia: Cypriot Street Food

Collaborative event with Cypriot street food and drinks. February 18. 7 Kleidia, Nicosia. 4pm -11pm. Tel: 22-103857

Interactive Walk in Old Aglantzia

Guided interactive walk with storytelling. March 3. Meeting point: Kafeneio I Mikri Rodia, Nicosia. 3.30pm. In Greek

Around with Confidence

Group cycling and social event. March 9. OPU Collective, Nicosia. 3pm. Free

