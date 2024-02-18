February 18, 2024

Police seize smuggled items at checkpoint

By Katy Turner
Untaxed tobacco products, building material, fertilizer and petrol were found during customs checks at the Limnitis crossing point in Pyrgos on Saturday, police announced on Sunday.

The items were found in the possession of five people, and all were confiscated.

In one person’s car officers found 16 packets of cigarettes and in that of a second five packets of tobacco.

In the car of a third person, 15 packets of building glue weighing 20kg each were found, while in a fourth pesticide weighing 1kg was found in addition to 2l of other pesticides.

In a fifth car, 30 litres of petrol was found in a container.

