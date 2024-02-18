February 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second arrest after large amount of drugs, cash found

By Katy Turner00
424650209 789494486552567 3638842762668850917 n
Some of the stash found by police

Police arrested a second person on Sunday in connection with a large amount of drugs that were discovered in Paphos on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Paphos resident was arrested after a warrant was issued against him.

For the same case a 28-year-old was arrested on Thursday and later put on an eight-day remand.

The case started on the afternoon of Tuesday when a car failed to stop for a police check.

Instead the driver sped up before him and his passenger abandoned the car in the village of Emba and ran off on foot.

The driver was seen throwing a bag onto the roof of an abandoned house, which was later found to contain 1.114kg of cannabis.

A search of the homes of the two men later turned up 10.884kg of cannabis, one kg of cocaine and 75,000 euro in cash.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Renowned street artist to brighten up Limassol

Katy Turner

Counter-productive to still ignore persistent Covid jab fears

Theo Panayides

Nine arrested in police swoop

Katy Turner

Boosting agriculture a ‘top priority’

Katy Turner

‘Phenomenal’ Greens say hope for better tomorrow

Katy Turner

Police seize smuggled items at checkpoint

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign