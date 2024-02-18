February 18, 2024

‘Status quo cannot be the future of Cyprus’

By Katy Turner08
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in Dali on Sunday morning

The status quo in Cyprus cannot be the island’s future, President Nikos Christodoulides reiterated on Sunday.

The island is at a critical juncture in its history, he said.

“With tireless efforts, contacts and pressure, the Cyprus republic has opened again the prospect of starting negotiations on the Cyprus problem,” he said, addressing the memorial service for national hero Demetris Hamatsos of Dali.

He said the appointment of Maria Angela Holguin at the UNSG’s envoy to the island was a reason for optimism, without ignoring the difficulties and challenges that she faces.

Holguin is scheduled to return to Cyprus in March following her visit to London, Greece and Turkey.

This comes after the completion of her first round of contacts on the Cyprus problem on the island earlier this month.

During her first round of contacts, Holguin met Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

“The objective was to make the first contact with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders and listen to civil society actors, former negotiators, representatives of the international community, young people, academics, and other experts,” she said.

