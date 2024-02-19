February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Meeting at labour ministry to decide employer obligations

By Iole Damaskinos025
labour ministry meeting
Photo source: CNA

The Labour Advisory Board is meeting on Monday with Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou and social partners to discuss the urgent matter of staff shortages in various industry sectors, and outstanding decisions on labour regulation.

According to the ministry, a decision on the employment of third country nationals who are in Cyprus as students in on the agenda. Additionally, attendees will discuss amending bills to extend maternity leave, from 18 to 22 weeks, for the first child in case of birth or or surrogacy; and from 16 to 20 weeks for the first child, in case of adoption.

Also on the agenda is an amendment to a bill extending maternity leave and allowance to up to 8 weeks in the case of mothers whose infant is premature, or hospitalised due to another health problem immediately upon delivery.

An amendment to extend the minister’s authority by decree to secure employment details and determine employers’ obligations is also on the table. Specifically, the amendment would make it mandatory for the employer to electronically declare an employee’s terms of employment.

A ministerial decision determining the minimum amount paid for teleworking, in accordance with legislation, and actuarial adjustment for early retirement will also be discussed.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

